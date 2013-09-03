Traders Watch List -Safeway Inc. (NYSE:SWY), Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG), Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Safeway Inc. (NYSE:SWY) Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).



Safeway Inc. (NYSE:SWY) decreased -0.50% and closed at $25.90 on a traded volume of 2.71 million shares, in comparison to 3.89 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 46.33%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $6.25 billion and its total outstanding shares are 241.30 million.



Will SWY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Safeway Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in North America.



Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) plunged -0.65% and closed at $72.25 on a traded volume of 2.71 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.05 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -12.01%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $71.77 and $72.87.



Will ACN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Accenture plc provides management consulting, technology, and business process outsourcing services worldwide.



Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) dropped -1.14% and closed at $29.60. So far in three months, the stock is down -3.36%. The 52-week range for the stock is $17.64 and $32.33 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $29.97. Its introductory price for the day was $29.97, with the overall traded volume 2.70 million shares.



Will HIG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers primarily in the United States and Japan.



Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) after opening its trade at the price of $36.04, jumped 0.06% to close at $36.09 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.70 million shares, in comparison to 3.21million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $32.06 and $39.95 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $36.17.



Will CCL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Carnival Corporation operates as a cruise and vacation company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North America; and Europe, Australia, and Asia.



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