Traders Watch List - SANDSTORM METALS & E (OTCMKTS:STTYF), Air Liquide (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AIQUY), NORBORD INC (OTCMKTS:NBRXF), COREwafer Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:WAFR)

SANDSTORM METALS & E (OTCMKTS:STTYF) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -5.65% and closed at $1.60 after gaining total volume of 210,022.00 shares. Its introductory price for the day was $1.66. So far, the company’s stock is up 358.29% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 232.09%. Sandstorm Metals & Energy Ltd. operates as a non-operating commodity streaming company. The company offers upfront financing to resource companies that are looking for capital and in return receives a commodity streaming agreement.



Air Liquide (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) reported the decline of -0.04% and closed at $ 26.04 with the total traded volume of 288,487.00 shares. The stock's opening price was $ 25.97. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 40.61 Billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $21.60- $26.30, while during last trade its minimum price was $25.87 and it gained its highest price of $26.11. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend turn with an upsurge of 2.32%. Air Liquide SA is a France-based company engaged in the production of oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and other industrial and medical gases. The Company divides its activities between Gas and Services and Engineering and Construction.



NORBORD INC (OTCMKTS:NBRXF) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 3.08% and closed at the price of $31.24 after opening at $30.38. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 29,880.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 1,100.00 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $30.24, while it touched its highest price for the day at $31.24. Norbord Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, marketing, and distribution of wood-based panels in North America and Europe. It provides oriented strand board, medium density fiberboard, particleboard, and related value-added products, as well as chip boards and floor fixings for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.



COREwafer Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:WAFR) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +43.59% and closed at $0.0280 after gaining total volume of 3.52 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $0.02. So far, the company’s stock is up 60% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 100%. COREwafer Industries, Inc., formerly Action Products International is a holding company that acquires or merges with companies with growth opportunity. The company's business model is to bring together companies that deliver complimentary technology and services. The Company’s products and services include Logistics & Transportation and Software & Technology.



