Traders Watch list - Silver Wheaton Corp. (USA) (NYSE:SLW), Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:BKLN), The Walt Disney Company

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Silver Wheaton Corp. (USA) (NYSE:SLW), Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:BKLN), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)



Silver Wheaton Corp. (USA) (NYSE:SLW) opened the session at $26.89, remained amid the day range of $26.36 - $27.22, and closed the session at $26.52. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.93% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 5.80 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 5.98 million shares. Silver Wheaton Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as silver and gold streaming company worldwide. The company has 20 long-term purchase agreements associated with silver and gold relating to 23 mining assets. Its principal portfolio includes silver and precious metal streams on the Barrick?s Pascua-Lama project, Hudbay?s Constancia project, and Vale?s Salobo and Sudbury mines.



Has SLW Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) traded with volume of 5.70 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 4.23 million shares The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.20- $32.17. The stock showed a positive movement of +1.19% and closed its session at $30.73. The market capitalization of the stock remained 10.44 billion. Best Buy Co., Inc. operates as an e-commerce and physical retailer of consumer electronics in the United States, Europe, Canada, and China. The company?s stores offer video products, including televisions, e-readers, navigation products, digital cameras and accessories, digital camcorders and accessories, and DVD and Blu-ray players.



For How Long BBY will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:BKLN) exchanged 2.33 million shares. The stock dropped -0.93% and closed the session at $24.53.



Why Should Investors Buy BKLN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) declined volume of 5.66 million shares, while the average volume remained 7.01 million shares. The stock decreased -0.55% and finished the session Monday at $61.83. The EPS of the stock remained 3.30. The one month of the stock was -5.11% and three month trend remained negative -7.13%.



Will DIS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



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