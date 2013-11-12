Trader's Watch List: Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS), KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc. (NASDAQ:GMCR), Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS), KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc. (NASDAQ:GMCR), Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)



Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) opened its shares at the price of $25.21 for the day. Its closing price was $25.15 after losing -0.79% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.97 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.88 million shares. The beta of SWKS stands at1.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers analog and mixed signal semiconductors worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers.



Will SWKS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) percentage change plunged -3.12% to close at $62.78 with the total traded volume of 1.95 million shares, and average volume of 1.37 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $43.21 - $67.05, while its day lowest price was $62.36 and it hit its day highest price at $63.91.



Why Should Investors Buy KLAC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc. (NASDAQ:GMCR) started its trading session with the price of $59.75 and closed at $59.96 by scoring +0.42%. GMCR’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.90 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.54 million shares. The beta of GMCR stands at 0.63. Day range of the stock was $59.13 -$60.40. Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Inc. engages in the specialty coffee and coffeemaker businesses in the United States and Canada.



For How Long GMCR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) ended its day with the gain of +1.37% and closed at the price of $40.02 after opening at $39.50. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.88 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.78 million shares. Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale.



For How Long URBN’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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