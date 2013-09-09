Traders Watch List - Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM),Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM),Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX)



Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) opened the session at $55.93, remained amid the day range of $55.57 - $57.75, and closed the session at $56.34. The stock showed a positive performance of 1.72% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.59 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 925,533.00 shares. Splunk, Inc. provides software solutions that provide real-time operational intelligence. It offers Splunk, an engine that collects, indexes, and harnesses machine data generated by physical, virtual or in the cloud IT infrastructure; and Splunk Storm, a cloud version of Splunk to analyze cloud based applications.



What was the Moving Force behind SPLK On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on SPLK



Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) traded with volume of 1.58 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.50 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $27.05 - $63.55. The stock showed a positive movement of 2.90% and closed its session at $63.08. The market capitalization of the stock remained 4.89 billion. Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties.



For How Long GPOR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) exchanged 1.58 million shares and the average volume remained 1.56million shares. The stock dropped -0.71% and closed the session at $47.58. The beta of the stock remained +0.77 and the EPS of the stock remained +1.38. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 178.16 million. Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides content delivery and cloud infrastructure services for accelerating and improving the delivery of content and applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. I



Why Should Investors Buy AKAM After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX) gained volume of 1.57 million shares, while the average volume remained 2.43 million shares. The stock decreased -0.26% and finished the session Friday at $23.45. The EPS of the stock remained +0.55. The one month of the stock was -4.6% and three month trend remained positive/negative 13.34%. TIBCO Software Inc. provides middleware and infrastructure software worldwide. It offers products in the areas of service-oriented architecture (SOA) and core infrastructure; business optimization; and process automation and collaboration.



Will TIBX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/