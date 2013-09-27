Traders Watch List - Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR) (NYSE:SID)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR) (NYSE:SID).



Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) opened its last trade at the price of $6.18. Its closing price was $6.30 after gaining 1.78% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 11.26 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 16.69 million shares. Sprint Corporation provides wireless and wire line communications services to consumers, businesses, and government users in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



Will S Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE) percentage change surged 0.66% to close at $12.20 with the total traded volume of 10.78 million shares while its average volume of 12.56 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.85 - $12.35, while its day lowest price was $12.01. The share price hit the day highest price of $12.21. Cole Real Estate Investments, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The trust invests in real estate markets of United States. It is engaged in investment, acquisition, and management of properties.



Will COLE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) traded on volume of 10.76 million shares in the last session against average volume of 10.72 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $10.94 and closed at $14.94 by scoring 0.13%.In the last three months the stock was up 4.26% while its 52 week range of the stock was $10.71 - $16.43. Corning Incorporated produces and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials worldwide.



Will GLW Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR) (NYSE:SID) started its last trading session with the price of $4.32 and closed at $4.41 by scoring 1.61%. The stock traded with total volume of 10.04 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 7.96 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.76. Day range for the stock was $4.30 and $4.43. Campania Siderurgical National operates as an integrated steel producer primarily in Brazil.



Will SID Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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