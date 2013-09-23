Traders Watch List - Strike Force Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR), TITAN MEDICAL INC (OTCMKTS:TITXF), ANYTHING TECH MEDIA (OTCMKTS:EXMT), Advaxis, Inc. (OTCBB:ADXS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR), TITAN MEDICAL INC (OTCMKTS:TITXF), ANYTHING TECH MEDIA (OTCMKTS:EXMT), Advaxis, Inc. (OTCBB:ADXS).



Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Its closing price was $0.0011 after losing -8.33% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 112.82 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 63.98 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 7.55.



Strike Force Technologies, Inc., a software development and services company, provides a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology worldwide.



Will SFOR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



TITAN MEDICAL INC (OTCMKTS:TITXF) percentage change plunged -6.00% to close at $0.392 with the total traded volume of 345.925 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 131.734 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.38 - $1.54, while its day lowest price was $0.38. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.41.



Titan Medical Inc., a development stage company, engages in the design and development of Amadeus robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS).



Will TITXF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ANYTHING TECH MEDIA (OTCMKTS:EXMT) traded on volume of 22.13 million shares in the last session against average volume of 15.14 million shares. The company closed at $0.0019 by scoring 35.71%.In the last three months the stock was up 216.67%.



Anything Technologies Media, Inc., a development stage company, operates as a multi-media digital applications, production, and marketing company.



Will EXMT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Advaxis, Inc. (OTCBB:ADXS) started its last trading session with the price of $5.01 and closed at $5.42 by scoring 9.05%. The stock traded with total volume of 29.959 shares, while the average trading volume remained 45.959 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.48. Day range for the stock was $4.97 and $5.42.



Advaxis, Inc., a clinical development stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases.



Will ADXS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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