Traders Watch List: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)



Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) opened its shares at the price of $3.40 for the day. Its closing price was $3.40 after gaining +0.29% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 8.37 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 14.41 million shares. The beta of SNV stands at1.44.



Synovus Financial Corp. ( Synovus) is a financial services and a bank holding company. The Company provides integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking.



For How Long SNV will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) percentage change surged +2.15% to close at $12.35 with the total traded volume of 8.28 million shares, and average volume of 10.26 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.81 - $12.63, while its day lowest price was $12.10 and it hit its day highest price at $12.36.



KeyCorp, is a bank holding company. It is a bank-based financial services company. KeyCorp is the parent holding company for KeyBank National Association (KeyBank).



For How Long KEY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) started its trading session with the price of $3.44 and closed at $3.44. RAD’s stocks traded with total volume of 8.28 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 20.06 million shares. The beta of RAD stands at 2.43. Day range of the stock was $3.38 -$3.47.



Rite Aid Corporation is a retail drugstore chain in the United States. As of March 3, 2013, it operated 4,623 stores in 31 states across the country and in the District of Columbia.



Can Investors Bet on RAD after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) ended its day with the gain of +0.72% and closed at the price of $11.18 after opening at $11.13. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 7.76 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 15.87 million shares.



Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties.



Will BSX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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