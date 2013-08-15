Traders Watch List - Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:TSM), ArcelorMittal (ADR) (NYSE:MT), Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), McDermott International (NYSE:MDR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:TSM), ArcelorMittal (ADR) (NYSE:MT), Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), McDermott International (NYSE:MDR)



Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:TSM) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -1.29% and closed at $16.06 after gaining total volume of 7.87 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $16.29. So far, the company’s stock is down -19.26% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -13.52%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of integrated circuit (IC) related products. ts products and services are applied in computer, communications and consumer electronics, among others.



Has TSM Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ArcelorMittal (ADR) (NYSE:MT) reported the gain of 2.02% and closed at $ 14.12 with the total traded volume of 2,100.00 shares. The stock's opening price was $ 14.04. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 23.35 billion.The 52-week price range of the stock remained $10.83 - $17.99, while during last trade its minimum price was $14.00 and it gained its highest price of $14.20. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend turn with an upsurge of 12.96%. ArcelorMittal SA is a Luxembourg-based company involved in the mining and steel industry. It operates in divisions: Flat Carbon Americas; Flat Carbon Europe, Long Carbon Americas and Europe; Asia, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) (AACIS), and Distribution Solutions.



What was the Moving Force behind MT On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on MT



Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 1.12% and closed at the price of $11.75 after opening at $11.63. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 7.77 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 11.65 million shares.During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $11.60, while it touched its highest price for the day at $11.81. NLY beta value stands at 0.24 points. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (Annaly) owns, manage, and finance a portfolio of real estate related investments, including mortgage pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), Agency callable debentures, and other securities representing interests in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans.



For How Long NLY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) reported the gain of 0.83%, to close at $7.26, with the overall traded volume of 7.62 million shares. So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -20.22%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.68 and $13.56 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $7.36. Its introductory price for the day was $7.23. McDermott International, Inc. (MII) is a engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) company. The Company is focused on designing and executing complex offshore oil and gas projects worldwide. The Company provides fully integrated EPCI services; it delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning.



For How Long MDR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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