Traders Watch List - Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ANZBY), HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ANZBY), HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY).



Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY) opened its last trade at the price of $9.50. Its closing price was $9.50 after gaining 0.64% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 152.908 shares, while its average trading volume remained 83.094 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.97. Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited (Telecom) is a supplier of telecommunications and information, communications and technology (ICT) services in New Zealand and Australia.



Will NZTCY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) percentage change plunged -0.59% to close at $28.85 with the total traded volume of 36.174 shares while its average volume of 33.11 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $24.23 - $33.11, while its day lowest price was $28.74. The share price hit the day highest price of $29.22. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) provides a range of banking and financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. The Company conducts its operations in Australia, New Zealand and the Asia Pacific region.



Will ANZBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY) traded on volume of 439.615 shares in the last session against average volume of 1.13 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.23 and closed at $0.228 by scoring -1.00%. In the last three months the stock was down -57.83% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $0.20 - $1.61.



Will HRTPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) started its last trading session with the price of $24.00 and closed at $24.13 by scoring -0.82%. The stock traded with total volume of 45.280 shares, while the average trading volume remained 56.700 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.31. Day range for the stock was $23.99 and $24.18. KOMATSU LTD. is a Japan-based company which manufactures, develops, markets and sells construction machinery and vehicles, as well as other industrial machinery.



Will KMTUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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