Traders Watch List - TGFIN Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGFN), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY), Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPW), HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TGFIN Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGFN), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY), Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPW), HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY).



TGFIN Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGFN) opened its last trade at the price of $0.03. Its closing price was $0.0290 after losing -3.33% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.05 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 129.946 shares. The beta of this stock stands at -0.81.



GFIN Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, develops software applications for the Apple iphone and other hand-held devices in the United States.



Will TGFN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY) percentage change plunged -0.12% to close at $8.35 with the total traded volume of 93.718 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 83.372 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.19 - $8.65, while its day lowest price was $8.30. The share price hit the day highest price of $8.40.



Fiat S.p.A. manufactures and sells automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products, and production systems.



Will FIATY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPW) traded on volume of 1.31 million shares in the last session against average volume of 846.937 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.12 and closed at $0.120 by scoring -2.44%.In the last three months the stock was down -29.37% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.12 - $0.38.



Axion Power International, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of advanced energy storage devices and components based on its patented PbC Technology. Its PbC batteries and components are used in energy system storage functions.



Will AXPW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY) started its last trading session with the price of $0.22 and closed at $0.233 by scoring 2.64%. The stock traded with total volume of 582.299 shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.09 million shares. Day range for the stock was $0.22 and $0.23.



HRT Participações em Petróleo S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and sale of oil and natural gas.



Will HRTPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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