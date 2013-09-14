Traders Watch List - The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), CVS Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS), PC GOLD INC ORD (OTCMKTS: PCGLF), UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), CVS Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS), PC GOLD INC ORD (OTCMKTS: PCGLF), UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).



The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) increased 1.39% and closed at $111.33 on a traded volume of 3.51 million shares, in comparison to 3.60 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over49.06%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $83.99 billion and its total outstanding shares are 754.44 million



Will BA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and support of commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide.



CVS Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS) soared 0.66% and closed at $59.90 on a traded volume of 3.50 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.83 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 1.06%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $59.54 and $60.03.



Will CVS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CVS Caremark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services in the United States.



PC GOLD INC ORD (OTCMKTS: PCGLF) dropped -6.45% and closed at $0.0290. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.03 and $0.20 and during the previous trading session it marked $0.04 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $0.03 and the overall traded volume that day was 0.04 million shares.



Will PCGLF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PC Gold Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickle Crow gold mine property consisting of 4,117 hectares located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario.



UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) after opening its shares at the price of $74.92, dropped -0.35% to close the day at $74.48. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.42 million shares, in comparison to 3.24 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $51.09 and $75.50 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $75.25.



Will UNH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health and well-being company in the United States.



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