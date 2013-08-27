Traders Watch List -Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), Dana Holding Corporation (NYSE:DAN), Time Warner Cable Inc (NYSE:TWC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), Dana Holding Corporation (NYSE:DAN), Time Warner Cable Inc (NYSE:TWC).



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) decreased -0.54% and closed at $90.36 on a traded volume of 1.13 million shares, in comparison to 1.46 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 43.63%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $32.58 billion and its total outstanding shares are 360.52 million.



Will TMO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacture, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics.



Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) plunged -0.50% and closed at $27.61 on a traded volume of 1.12 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.56 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 0.36%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $27.57 and $28.10.



Will TXT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Textron Inc. operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide.



Dana Holding Corporation (NYSE:DAN) dropped -0.32% and closed at $21.86. So far in three months, the stock is up 17.84%. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.13 and $22.79and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $22.20. Its introductory price for the day was $21.95, with the overall traded volume of 1.11 million shares.



Will DAN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Dana Holding Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of driveline products, technologies, and service parts for vehicle manufacturers worldwide.



Time Warner Cable Inc (NYSE:TWC) after opening its shares at the price of $109.11, dropped -0.49% to close at $108.20 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.11 million shares, in comparison to 2.25million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $84.57 and $120.93 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $110.26.



Will TWC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Time Warner Cable Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers video, high-speed data and voice services to residential and business service customers over its broadband cable systems in the United States.



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