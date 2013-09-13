Traders Watch List - TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS: TKGBY), Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS: TLSYY), Neutra Corp (OTCMKTS: NTRR), PROBE MINES LTD (OTCMKTS: PROBF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS: TKGBY), Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS: TLSYY), Neutra Corp (OTCMKTS: NTRR), PROBE MINES LTD (OTCMKTS: PROBF).



TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS: TKGBY) decreased -2.05% and closed at $3.83 on a traded volume of 97.825 shares, in comparison to 279.719 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over-27.05%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $16.42 billion.



Will TKGBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides retail, commercial, corporate, and small and medium size enterprises (SME) banking services.



Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS: TLSYY) plunged -0.09% and closed at $22.52 on a traded volume of 43.282 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 79.778 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 3.35%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $22.50 and $22.61.



Will TLSYY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to individuals, businesses, governments, and enterprises in Australia and internationally.



Neutra Corp (OTCMKTS: NTRR) dropped -7.35% and closed at $0.630. So far in three months, the stock is down -8.43%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.10 and $6.50 and during the previous trading session it marked $0.69 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $0.61 and the overall traded volume that day was 139.346 shares.



Will NTRR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Neutra Corp., a development stage a healthy lifestyle company, focuses on the research, development, marketing, and sale of nutraceutical supplement products to health practitioners in the United States.



PROBE MINES LTD (OTCMKTS: PROBF) after opening its shares at the price of $2.01, dropped -1.97% to close the day at $1.99. The stock ended on a traded volume of 48.350 shares, in comparison to 29.177 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $1.07 and $2.32 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $2.01.



Will PROBF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Probe Mines Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral property interests located in Ontario, Canada. It explores for chromate, nickel, copper, volcanogenic massive sulphide, gold, and vanadium resources.



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