Traders Watch List: Vale SA (ADR)(NYSE:VALE), Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA), Nokia Corporation (ADR)(NYSE:NOK), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vale SA (ADR)(NYSE:VALE), Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA), Nokia Corporation (ADR)(NYSE:NOK), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)



Vale SA (ADR)(NYSE:VALE) opened its shares at the price of $14.76 for the day. Its closing price was $15.02 after gaining +4.16% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 19.35 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 18.33million shares. The beta of VALE stands at1.46.



Vale SA (Vale) is a Brazil-based metals and mining company. The Company services are divided into four segments: Bulk Material, including the extraction of iron ore, manganese and ferroalloys.



Why Should Investors Buy VALE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA) percentage change surged +2.42% to close at $8.03 with the total traded volume of 19.34 million shares, and average volume of 16.35 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.63 - $9.93, while its day lowest price was $7.91 and it hit its day highest price at $8.06.



Alcoa Inc. (Alcoa) is engaged in the production and management of primary aluminum, fabricated aluminum, and alumina combined, through its participation in technology, mining, refining, smelting, fabricating, and recycling.



Will AA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nokia Corporation (ADR)(NYSE:NOK) started its trading session with the price of $4.06 and closed at $4.12 by scoring +2.23%. NOK’s stocks traded with total volume of 18.60 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 19.47 million shares. The beta of NOK stands at 1.59. Day range of the stock was $4.05 -$4.013.



Nokia Corporation (Nokia) has three operating segments: Devices & Services; NAVTEQ, and Nokia Siemens Networks. Devices & Services is responsible for developing and managing the Company’s portfolio of mobile products.



For How Long NOK’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) ended its day with the gain of +0.98% and closed at the price of $16.41 after opening at $16.29. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 16.47 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 35.36 million shares.



Ford Motor Company (Ford) operates in the global automotive industry. Ford operates in two sectors: Automotive and Financial Services.



For How Long F will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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