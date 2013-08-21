Trader's Watch List - Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), NetEase, Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:NTES), CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA), Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), NetEase, Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:NTES), CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA), Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE)



Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +0.72% and closed at $78.24 after gaining total volume of 3.01 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $2.94. So far, the company’s stock is up +13.37% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 33.06%.Viacom Inc. (Viacom) is an entertainment content company that connects with audiences through compelling content across television, motion picture, online and mobile platforms in over 160 countries and territories. The Company operates in two segments.



What was the Moving Force behind VIAB On Bullish Run?Read This Research Report on VIAB



NetEase, Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:NTES) reported the gain of 10.68% and closed at $ 74.20 with the total traded volume of 3.01M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 68.51. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 9.63 Billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $37.00 - $74.69, while during last trade its minimum price was $68.21 and it gained its highest price of $74.69. Company's last 5 days shows an uptren turn with an upsurge of 22.85%. NetEase, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is an Internet technology company. The Company provides its Internet and wireless value-added applications, services and technologies and advertising services to Guangzhou NetEase and Guangyitong Advertising and they operate the NetEase Websites and the online advertising business.



For How Long NTES will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 0.27% and closed at the price of $30.10 after opening at $30.11. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.73 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.87 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $29.93, while it touched its highest price for the day at $30.21. CA beta value stands at 1.04 points. CA, Inc. (CA) is an independent enterprise information technology (IT) management software and solutions company. CA develops and delivers software and services. The Company operates in three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.



For How Long CA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE) reported the up of +0.08%, to close at $74.42, with the overall traded volume of 2.72 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 1.16%. The 52-week range for the stock is $45.67and $74.98 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $74.30. Its introductory price for the day was $74.38. Life Technologies Corporation (Life Technologies) is a global life sciences company. The Company's systems, consumables and services enable scientific researchers and commercial markets to accelerate scientific exploration, to discoveries and developments that improve the quality of life



Will LIFE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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