ForexMinute.com Now Brings the Latest TraderXP Review

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- ForexMinute.com, the world’s leading forex news portal, has now brought in the latest review of the binary options broker, TraderXP. The review is based on the overall features offered e.g. trading platforms, customer support, and user friendliness.



Discussing the broker’s trading platform, ForexMinute terms it as “an easy to use platform” which offers forex pairs, indices, stocks and commodities trading, with over 80 individual assets. “We are happy to say that we found the TraderXP trading platform to be one of the most user-friendly on the market. Each of the trading platforms is simple to use. The graphics are quite attractive to the eye,” writes ForexMinute.



ForexMinute also praises TraderXP for its profitable trading options, “You can Double Up on trades you think will turn out to be very profitable.” The broker also offers traders with a dedicated and qualitative customer support through numerous international support numbers.



ForexMinute also concludes the review by stating, “Overall, TraderXP is a leading trade binary options broker which earns top marks. The chat and phone support are of high quality, making it simple for traders to invest in their favorite assets. There are many deposit methods for the global client base – a vital feature in order to be a top broker. If TraderXP continues to stay ahead of the game, then they could become the number one binary options broker on the market.”



