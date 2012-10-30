Tradesensurance.com.au Protects Tradesmen Against the Financial Impact of Accidental Injury

Sydney, New South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- Tradesmen are at more risk of suffering from an industrial accident than most people. Even with stringent safety precautions, a building site or other worksite can be a dangerous place. Every year thousands of tradesmen are injured by falling debris, faulty scaffolding, and falls from roofs, cranes or ladders. This can put the injured person out of work, causing severe economic problems for themselves and their families. Thankfully, specialist tradesman accident insurance policies exist to mitigate the financial impact of a tradesman’s accident.



One company making waves in this area is TradesInsurance.com.au, a specialist Australian tradesman’s insurance brokerage which has gained a great reputation for finding their customers the very best possible deal on tradesman’s insurance.



The Tradesensurance.com.au website features specialist insurance policies for people in various trades, including plumbers, carpenters, electricians and more.



The site allows tradesmen to get multiple insurance quotes within minutes and the policy can be completed online making it binding immediately.



A useful ebook, entitled “7 Deadly Insurance Mistakes & How To Avoid Them” is available for free on the website. Site visitors can download the book instantly, free of charge, and read at their leisure.



A spokesperson for the site said:



“Tradesmen are particularly vulnerable to sickness and accidents. They tend to work in an environment where accidents can occasionally happen no matter how many precautions are taken. Unlike an office worker, they often need to be completely recovered from an accident before they can get back to work. That’s why having an accident insurance policy is an absolute necessity for any tradesman, especially if they have a family to support. Our insurance policies aren’t just affordable; they are also fully tax deductible. They all cover tradesmen for accidental injuries that put them out of work for sums up to 75% of their income. This protects against the economic devastation that being put out of work by an accidental injury can inflict on a tradesman and their family. “



About TradesInsurance.com.au

Trades Insurance are a specialist insurance broker for those in the construction and allied industries. They are a member of the Insurance Ombudsman Service and are the holder of Australian Financial Services Licence 240867.



For more information please click here or visit http://www.Tradesensurance.com.au