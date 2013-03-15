Trading Binary Options Announces Website Upgrade, Adds Additional Trader Resources

Algarve, Portugal -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Trading Binary Options, a respected financial trading portal for binary traders, today announces upgrades to its popular site: tradingbinaryoptions.tv. The site now features additional trading resources, including an updated list of Broker and Trading strategy reviews. These additional resources provide options traders with a comprehensive range of tools 24 hours a day.



According to tradingbinaryoptions.tv founder and binary expert Kristof George, binary options are the fastest growing segment of the futures and options industry, having exploded onto the investment scene less than three years ago and quickly becoming a multimillion-dollar industry. Because of the fast-paced volatility of the industry, says George, “We wanted to make sure our clients have the most up-to-date resources, based on timely and accurate information.”



Traders can access the updated Broker reviews and learn everything from a broker’s regulation status, deposit requirements, trading types, liquidity, offered instruments and assets in holding, among other criteria used to make informed trading decisions. Site users can also access trading Signals offered by brokers and Trading Binary Options’ market reviews. Those looking to try a specific broker’s platform can set up demo accounts.



In addition to the updated resources, options traders can read a wide range of articles featuring useful insights and trading tips on the Trading Binary Options blog. “Our goal is to make sure options traders have easy access to reliable information,” George continues. “These new resources will do just that.”



The upgraded Trading Binary Options website can be viewed in several languages, including English, Dutch and Portuguese. For more information or to access the new trading resources, visit the company website.



