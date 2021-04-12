Trading Data Platform Market 2021 : Industry Insights, Outlook and Forecast Upto 2024

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Trading data platform is an information and communication platform that provides real-time information to financial professionals on the fixed income and off-exchange trading markets. It provides real-time pricing and monitoring of bonds, currencies, commodities, and derivatives submitted by local and international data providers. The trading data platform can help in gaining better insights of the trading market with the integration of analytics and intelligent platform.
COVID-19 Impact on the Global Trading Data Platform Market
The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively impact the global trading data platform market. New member registration on trading platforms was highest in the year 2020. During the lockdown, trading was considered a mode of additional income for individuals. This has led to rise in number of Demat accounts which are generally used for trading purposes. The high surge in trading accounts during the lockdown will keep the momentum highof the market in the long-term period.
Request for a sample:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=81917
Global Trading Data Platform Market – Dynamics
Increasing Awareness about Trading and Investment Driving the Trading Data Platform Market
Across the globe, income of the population has increased at a rapid pace in the past 15 years. The increased income has resulted in increased awareness and diversification of investment across the globe. The need for a real-time unified platform which can provide all the global bonds, currencies, commodities, and derivatives has also increased with the rising investment. It is estimated that with the growing investment in trading, such unified real-time platforms will gain more popularity during the forecast period.
Third Party Interference
The unified platform for trading is a one stop solution for multiple trading and investment needs; but, third party interference with regards to personal information of the individual or an enterprise could create multiple risks of data theft, data alteration, and privacy. The platform uses personal information which includes financial information, identity information, and other critical information. Although there are strict laws against data violation with regards to the trading platform, the risk of information loss always exists.
North America to Dominate the Global Trading Data Platform Market
In terms of region, the global trading data platform market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the trading data platform market during the forecast period as the awareness and knowledge about trading and investment technology within this region is high in comparison to other regions.
Global Trading Data Platform Market – Competition Landscape
In September 2020, Refinitiv and Microsoft Corporation signed a strategic partnership which will give people who work in the financial sector insights and greater connectivity into their markets and customers, and help them make critical business decisions.
Ask for brochure:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=81917
Global Trading Data Platform Market: Segmentation
The global trading data platform market can be segmented based on:
Component
Enterprise Size
End-user
Region
Global Trading Data Platform Market, by Component
Based on component, the global trading data platform market can be divided into:
Software
Cloud
On-premise
Services
Professional
Managed
Global Trading Data Platform Market, by Enterprise Size
In terms of enterprise size, the global trading data platform market can be segregated into:
Small & Medium Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Global Trading Data Platform Market, by end-user
In terms of end-user, the global trading data platform market can be segregated into:
Non-commercial
Commercial
IT & Telecom
BFSI
Logistics & Transportation
Hospitality
Healthcare
Others
Regional analysis of the global trading data platform market includes:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Russia
Italy
Spain
Nordics
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Read Our Latest Press Release:
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-awareness-about-cleanliness-and-hygiene-across-public-places-to-sow-the-seeds-of-growth-across-the-forecast-period-of-2020-2030-tmr-301248244.html