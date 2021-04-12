Trading Data Platform Market 2021 : Industry Insights, Outlook and Forecast Upto 2024

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Trading data platform is an information and communication platform that provides real-time information to financial professionals on the fixed income and off-exchange trading markets. It provides real-time pricing and monitoring of bonds, currencies, commodities, and derivatives submitted by local and international data providers. The trading data platform can help in gaining better insights of the trading market with the integration of analytics and intelligent platform.



COVID-19 Impact on the Global Trading Data Platform Market



The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively impact the global trading data platform market. New member registration on trading platforms was highest in the year 2020. During the lockdown, trading was considered a mode of additional income for individuals. This has led to rise in number of Demat accounts which are generally used for trading purposes. The high surge in trading accounts during the lockdown will keep the momentum highof the market in the long-term period.



Global Trading Data Platform Market – Dynamics



Increasing Awareness about Trading and Investment Driving the Trading Data Platform Market



Across the globe, income of the population has increased at a rapid pace in the past 15 years. The increased income has resulted in increased awareness and diversification of investment across the globe. The need for a real-time unified platform which can provide all the global bonds, currencies, commodities, and derivatives has also increased with the rising investment. It is estimated that with the growing investment in trading, such unified real-time platforms will gain more popularity during the forecast period.



Third Party Interference



The unified platform for trading is a one stop solution for multiple trading and investment needs; but, third party interference with regards to personal information of the individual or an enterprise could create multiple risks of data theft, data alteration, and privacy. The platform uses personal information which includes financial information, identity information, and other critical information. Although there are strict laws against data violation with regards to the trading platform, the risk of information loss always exists.



North America to Dominate the Global Trading Data Platform Market



In terms of region, the global trading data platform market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the trading data platform market during the forecast period as the awareness and knowledge about trading and investment technology within this region is high in comparison to other regions.



Global Trading Data Platform Market – Competition Landscape



In September 2020, Refinitiv and Microsoft Corporation signed a strategic partnership which will give people who work in the financial sector insights and greater connectivity into their markets and customers, and help them make critical business decisions.



Global Trading Data Platform Market: Segmentation



The global trading data platform market can be segmented based on:



Component

Enterprise Size

End-user

Region



Global Trading Data Platform Market, by Component



Based on component, the global trading data platform market can be divided into:



Software

Cloud

On-premise

Services

Professional

Managed

Global Trading Data Platform Market, by Enterprise Size



In terms of enterprise size, the global trading data platform market can be segregated into:



Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise



Global Trading Data Platform Market, by end-user



In terms of end-user, the global trading data platform market can be segregated into:



Non-commercial

Commercial

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Logistics & Transportation

Hospitality

Healthcare

Others



Regional analysis of the global trading data platform market includes:



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Russia

Italy

Spain

Nordics

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



