Trading Signals Trial Offer Covering Forex, Stocks and Commodities Is a Good Deal Says TheForexArticles.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- Marketclub is one of the leading providers of trading signals, and their trade triangle technology is now quite well known in the trading community. Their unique membership service offers access to automated trading signals on over 350,000 quotes including currency pairs, commodities, stocks and ETFs.



Traders can gain access to these automated trading signals by becoming a member, but according to this Marketclub review, there is now a special offer available where people can sign up and access all of these signals for 30 days for just $8.95.



This is a great way to test out this service before committing to a monthly or quarterly subscription because trial members can see how profitable these trading signals actually are in reality.



The signals are generated on the daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly charts in real time, and they are shown on every single instrument that Marketclub follows.



So therefore signals are available for all of the currency pairs and commodities, as well as all of the listed stock market companies in the US. This adds up to more than 350,000 instruments that these automated trading signals can be applied to.



TheForexArticles.com provides links to lots of trading videos that show these signals in action, and demonstrates just how profitable they can be. Indeed the owner of this site had this to say about Marketclub's trading signals:



"These Trade Triangles are very powerful, even on their own, but if you use them in conjunction with your own tried and tested technical indicators (which you can simply add to Marketclub's charts), then they really are extremely powerful, and there is real potential to make substantial returns."



People can find out more about Marketclub's impressive trading signals, and learn how they can take advantage of the special 30 day trial, by visiting:



http://theforexarticles.com/marketclub-review/



About TheForexArticles.com

TheForexArticles.com was established in October 2007 and since then has been offering free tips and strategies to aspiring forex traders, and reviewing many of the new trading courses and software that are available to buy online.