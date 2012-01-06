Trading Talk – FA Cup Third Round Preview

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2012 -- Manchester United’s spread supporters may have spotted that Sir Alex Ferguson’s team have won their past four away domestic games. During that run United have not conceded a single goal, which will please spread sellers of City’s win index.



Spread Punters that enjoy a spread bet on the match supremacy market might like to hear that United have failed to score on their last two trips to Manchester City. Some encouragement for those looking to buy the match supremacy is that City have won their previous three home games to nil across all competitions. Those keen to sell the match supremacy might argue that City have failed to win in two games coming into this contest - without finding the back of the net.



These two rivals have met twice already this campaign and total goal buyers for Sunday’s game will be happy to see that there have been twelve goals scored. The most recent contest between United and City saw seven goals and a staggering total in the goal minutes make-up. In the 6-1 City win over United in October there were three late goals and total goal minute buyers were delighted to see a sum of 501 points. Those spread bettors debating selling the total goal minutes market may like to know that the 3-2 Community Shield game accumulated 283 points.



During the two City and United games this term there have been three goals scored in the 90th minute and that will please those sports spread bettors with an interest in the ‘last match goal’ market. However, spread sellers of that market could point to the last two games between the sides at Man City that produced the final strike in the 52nd minute in a 1-0 United defeat and a goalless draw.



Given the fierce rivalry between the clubs, it’s no surprise to see there have been a number of red cards in recent meetings and that will be welcome news to spread buyers of the bookings index. During the past two competitive meetings there have been two red cards – both of which were for United. Those spread betting enthusiasts intent on selling Man City’s team bookings will be happy to learn that the Citizens have not had a player sent off in a Manchester derby since Bernado Corradi – a run stretching 14 matches.



Sergio Aguero scored in the 6-1 win at Old Trafford and that may have spread bettors looking at his player performance for the contest. Spread buyers of his goal minutes might also like to know that the Argentine has 13 league goals since August, while he grabbed a brace in his most recent game at the Etihad Stadium with goals in the 29th and 54th minute.



Sporting Index is unique in that we are dedicated solely to providing sports spread betting. We are recognised as the world leader in its field, having captured approximately 70% of the UK's sports spread betting market. We pride ourselves on our innovation and try to lead the market whenever possible.