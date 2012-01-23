Trading Talk – Premier League

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2012 -- Spread bettors then have Manchester United’s visit to the Emirates to look forward to and try unearth some profit from these massive match-ups.



First up Manchester City go in search of a third win in a row over Tottenham and sports spread buyers of their win index will also hope the side can maintain their 100% home record this season in the league. Edin Dzeko grabbed the winner against Wigan and he also scored four times against Spurs at White Hart Lane as his total goal minutes reached 220 points that Sunday afternoon.



Although Spurs dropped points against Wolves last time out, Harry Redknapp’s side have not lost in nine matches across all competitions and that may encourage spread punters to sell City’s win index. Spread sellers of total match goals will be interested to hear that Spurs have conceded three times during that period.



On the other hand, total goal buyers for City’s next game might have seen that the 5-1 Spurs defeat was the first time in three matches that more than one goal has been scored in a contest between the clubs.



The last two matches involving City and Spurs have seen the opening goal of the game arrive in the 34th minute and 30th minute respectively. However, spread sellers of the time of the first match goal could argue that the two previous City games against Spurs resulted in a goalless draw and a single strike in the 82nd minute.



Those football spread bettors that bought Manchester United’s win index for the reverse fixture will have been delighted when the champions crushed the Gunners 8-2. Spread punters looking to buy United’s win index on Sunday will be happy to hear that the side have won five of their past six meetings with Arsenal.



Spread sellers of United’s win index could argue that Arsenal ran out 1-0 winners when the clubs last met in North London. Further support for Arsenal’s spread supporters is that the Gunners have been very strong at home in the league this year and have been beaten just once here since August.



Spread buyers of the match supremacy at the Emirates may have seen that three of the past four meetings between United and Arsenal across all competitions have been won to nil. Spread bettors keen on the bookings index might remember that Carl Jenkinson was sent off when these two rivals met at Old Trafford earlier in the campaign as the total reached 75 points. United’s last league game at the Emirates produced five cautions, while the time before that there was just the one card shown.



Total goal minute buyers might be inclined to buy again here after the 8-2 result produced a huge total of 583 points.



