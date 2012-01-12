Trading Talk – The Australian Open

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2012 -- Following Novak Djokovic’s 2011, spread bettors won’t be surprised to see the Serbian top Sporting Index’s outright index for the Australian Open. Three of the four Grand Slams in 2011 were won by Djokovic and buyers of his outright index here will be hoping he can land his third Australian Open title. Spread bettors will also find the usual suspects of Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray and Roger Federer in the mix.



The defending Australian Open champion beat Andy Murray in straight sets in 2011 and sellers of the total games spread in the final will have been cheering the Serb home as he ran out a 6–4, 6–2, 6–3 winner. Buyers of Djokovic’s Grand Slam index spread this year will be confident of him starting 2012 as he did 2011.



Sporting spread buyers of Murray’s tournament index will be delighted if the Scot can finally land his first Grand Slam of his career. Those spread bettors looking to sell his tournament index will argue that Murray only reached one Grand Slam final during 2011. Murray’s spread supporters might contest that the Scot did reach the semi-finals at both the French Open and Wimbledon last season.



Rafa Nadal’s spread supporters will be hoping the Spaniard has a far better Grand Slam showing in 2012 than the disappointment of 2011. Spread buyers of his outright index in Australia might like to know that Nadal only won one Grand Slam last year. Those spread enthusiasts looking to take on Nadal at Melbourne will be pleased to hear that he has only won the Australian Open once in his career.



Sporting Index’s tennis traders will be kept active by total games spread buyers and sellers throughout the competition. In the past two years the final has been decided in three sets, with the total games reaching 27 in 2011 and 32 the year before.



Spread bettors looking to buy total games for the final could point to the 2009 final which produced a five set marathon between Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. The sum of the total games market for the 2009 final accumulated an impressive 51 points. That five-set final was the first that went the distance since Mats Wilander and Pat Cash’s contest all the way back in 1988. Since that Wilander/Cash battle, there have been 23 finals and 12 of those have needed four sets to crown the Aussie champion.



The women’s draw will likely be a tougher one for spread bettors to find a winner given that there were four separate Grand Slam winners last season. Kim Clijsters is the defending women’s champion and spread buyers of her tournament index will be hoping she can land only her second title in Melbourne.



Another market of interest for spread punters is the X-courts market. Sports spread buyers may have seen that the past two women’s finals have gone the distance and the 2011 final accumulated 54 points, while the 2010 final produced the same amount.



