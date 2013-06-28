Traditional Cigarette Smoking Decreases, South Beach Smoke Offer an Alternative

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- A new government report states that fewer U.S. adults are smoking traditional cigarettes. South Beach Smoke, a popular electronic cigarette brand, can offer smokers a smoking alternative.



Last year about 18 percent of adults who participated in a national health survey described themselves as current smokers. The national smoking rate has been falling for decades and has been idle at 20 to 21 percent for the past seven years.



"This is a real decline in smoking in America. I'm ecstatic about it. It's proof that we are winning the battle against tobacco," Patrick Reynolds, executive director of the Foundation for a SmokeFree America said.



An electronic cigarette could be ideal for those traditional cigarette smokers who are looking to make a switch to a better smoking alternative. South Beach Smoke makes it easy by providing a real smoking experience with a battery-powered device, without exposure to smoke, secondhand smoke, tar or tobacco.



Electronic cigarettes, or e-Cigs as they are commonly known, are a high-tech, non-flammable solution for obtaining nicotine without exposure to tobacco. The “smoke” found in an e-Cig is pure water vapor, so secondhand smoke is also eliminated. South Beach Smoke e-Cig smokers enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to inhaled tobacco smoke.



“It’s great to see the country cutting down on traditional cigarette smoking, and we’re here to provide an alternative and support for those smokers seeking to make a switch,” said a representative from South Beach Smoke.



The Deluxe Starter Kit provides the necessary items to begin enjoying the freedom and satisfaction of smoking an electronic cigarette. This kit includes a Lithium Ion Standard Battery, a portable wall charger, a USB charger and five nicotine cartridges. South Beach Smoke offers 10 flavored cartridges: Tobacco Classic, Tobacco Blue, Tobacco Gold, Menthol, Chocolate, Vanilla, Cherry, Peppermint, Pina Colada, and Peach. All flavors come in five different strengths: Bold (24mg), Full Flavored (18mg), Light (12mg), Ultra-Light (6mg) and no nicotine.



As a leading provider of electronic cigarettes, and consistently ranked #1 on numerous review sites, South Beach Smoke's products are high quality, affordable and customer service is their top priority. For more information about purchasing a starter kit, visit http://www.southbeachsmoke.com.