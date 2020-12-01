Traditional Modular Sofas Market Is Thriving Worldwide: Alpa Salotti Srl, Arketipo, BoConcept

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2020 -- Traditional Modular Sofas Market Report from AMA Researchhighlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns& country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

A traditional modular sofa brings variety, flexibility, and chic energy to the room. Plus, it looks damn fresh. A modular sofa is just a normal sofa with options. A modular sofa broken down into chair-sized pieces can be arranged to create U- or L-shaped configurations, or divided into several small arrangements. Rather than deciding what size and style a sofa or set of sofas should be and searching for it, a traditional modular sofa allows for the perfect shape and size to be created through a variety of combinations. Each piece is purchased separately, usually from a collection.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Alpa Salotti Srl (Italy), Arketipo Srl (Italy), BoConcept (Denmark), CasaDesùs (Spain), CTS Salotti (Italy), Doimo Salotti (Italy), Doimo Sofas SpA (Italy), Ekornes (Sweden), Formenti & Giovenzana SpA (Italy), Gurian (United States), Gyform Srl (Italy), Himolla Polstermöbel GmbH (Germany), De'Longhi (Italy) and Luonto Furniture, Inc. (United States)

Market Drivers

- Increasing Urbanisation and Demand for Traditional Modular Sofas

- Increasing Demand for fully Furnished Apartments

- Rapid Popularity in Home Decorating Products

- A Shift in Consumer Lifestyle and Per-capita Income



Market Trend

- Rising Demand for Premium and Luxury Furniture in Developed Countries

- Increasing Application of Traditional Modular Sofas



Restraints

- Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

- Availability of Alternatives



Opportunities

- Rapid Expansion in E-commerce Retail Stores

- Increase in the Inclination towards Modern Interiors

- Rising Demand in Office Space and Expanding Hospitality Sector



Challenges

- High Initial Cost of Traditional Modular Sofas



Traditional Modular SofasMarket Report offers a detailed overview of this market and discusses the dominant factors affecting the growth of the market. The impact of Porter's five armies on the market over the next few years has been discussed for a long time in this study. We will also forecast global market size and market outlook over the next few years.

Types of Products,Applications and Traditional Modular SofasMarket Report Geographical Scope taken as the Main Parameter for Market Analysis. This Research Report Conducts an assessment of the industry chain supporting this market. It also provides accurate information on various aspects of this market, such as production capacity, available production capacity utilization, industrial policies affecting the manufacturing chain and market growth.

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Traditional Modular Sofasmarket report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

The Traditional Modular Sofasis segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Fabric, Leather, Other), Application (Residential, Commercial), Customer Segment (Premium Customers, Mass Customers), Distribution Channel (Offline Stores, Online Stores), Seater Type (1-2 Seaters, 3-4 Seaters, 5-8 Seaters, 8 Seaters)

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Traditional Modular Sofas Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Traditional Modular Sofas Market

The report highlights Traditional Modular Sofas market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Traditional Modular Sofas, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Traditional Modular SofasMarket Research Report

Chapter 1 Traditional Modular SofasMarket Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued

