Traditional Quality Assurance Testing Methods Becoming Outdated

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- According to Archie Roboostoff, director of the Borland testing portfolio for Micro Focus, it is. He outlines three trends changing the way QA testing is being executed:



1. Quality testing teams and development teams are becoming more aligned

The current (but changing) practice is to leave QA testing to the end of the development process. QA teams go through the development teams’ code, and if any bugs are found, they are sent back to developers, who fix those bugs, send the code back to the QA team and so on until a product finally gets out to the market.



But that luxury of time no longer exists for software companies, according to Roboostoff. QA and development teams are starting to become more aligned, and in some cases becoming the same team.



“It is very critical that those two teams are in constant communication in terms of their tools, collaborating and then seeing what’s happening in real time, because one little miscommunication or misstep can have tremendous ripple effects downstream,” he said.



2. Consumer expectations around performance

Performance is everything to consumers. If an application moves too slowly, they will move on to another one.



Typically, performance has also been a part of the quality assurance team’s job, but it usually is left to the end of the road until all functional issues and coding is taken care of, according to Roboostoff. Now, developers are starting to run performance tests more regularly.



“We are seeing customers use performance testing to sort of track the performance trend of their application as it progresses through the development cycle,” he said.



By keeping track of an application’s performance trend, developers will be able to easily tell when and why something becomes sluggish.



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