Saunas.com Now Introduces Effective Infrared Saunas for Home

Sandpoint, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Saunas.com, a renowned and premier online supplier of saunas, now introduces effective infrared saunas for home. This online supplier aims to provide the highest quality saunas for home use as well as for industrial purposes. When looking for reliable and innovative sauna solutions, look no further than Saunas.com.



When it comes to infrared saunas, they are not only relaxing but also healthy and provide a soothing heat that radiates directly to the body, inducing a deep sweat for cleansing, detoxifying the body and burning calories. Far infrared saunas, when taken regularly, have their own health benefits.



Nothing can be better than getting a customized far infrared saunas, and Saunas.com can easily provide it. While elaborating a representative added, “Customize your sauna to your framed wall dimensions. Pre-cut saunas conform to any area. Whatever the dimensions, layout, or plan of your room, an ideal pre-cut sauna is available. Easy to assemble modular pre-built sauna packages in a variety of sauna sizes. Complete with sauna heater, sauna benches, and sauna accessories.”



Apart from indoor and out door saunas, customers with a different requirement can also place customized orders where they can suggest their own designs and dimensions. This can be very useful for people with specific needs. Their experienced consultants can answer any question, whether it’s CAD layouts or pricing, they guide clients every step of the way from design to installation. Either it’s a new construction or a remodel, Saunas.com has a kit specific to the clients needs.



About Saunas.com

Saunas.com offers a complete home sauna experience providing portable saunas, far infrared saunas and steam rooms. They provide everything needed for the ultimate home sauna, infrared sauna or steam room experience. With just a click, one can find top-of-the-line residential and commercial sauna rooms, pre-built infrared saunas, steam generator units, pre-built sauna kits, sauna plans, sauna heaters, and sauna equipment and accessories manufactured by industry leaders at below retail prices.



For more information, please visit http://saunas.com.