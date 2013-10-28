Saunas.com Now Offers Healthy Portfolio of Infrared Saunas over Its Traditional Saunas

Sandpoint, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Saunas.com, a premier online supplier of saunas, now offers a healthy portfolio of infrared saunas over its traditional saunas. Cut from fine, premium wood materials, like Canadian Hemlock and Red Cedar, these infrared saunas from Saunas.com create ideal health benefits due to the radiant heat being absorbed directly into the body, rather than through the air, and therefore cleansing the body and mind as toxins are flushed.



One of the spokespersons from the company, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, Owner of Saunas.com, stated, “We now have one the widest selection, and finest options, available on the market; the benefits that these infrared saunas offer are innumerable. Highly effective in burning calories in the most effective way, the sauna experience also helps improves complexions as deep pore cleaning takes place, enhances the circulation of oxygen in the blood to help relieve joint and muscle pain.”



The company also suggests that its loyal customers request a customized infrared sauna quote to fit their specific needs. The company can build any Sauna, in any shape or size, and with any amenities and functionalities needed. The company works hand in hand with consumers to assist with creating the best infrared saunas for home customized according to their needs and suitability. Whatever the dimensions, layout, or plan one may have, the company’s easy-to-assemble modular pre-built sauna packages in a variety of sauna sizes are available, and of course, can be customized. They also offer sauna heaters, sauna benches, and other sauna accessories.



Saunas.com also guarantees its price over its competitors. The Low Price Guarantee ensures that when searching for a Sauna, there’s no better place than this website. The company offers the widest selection of customized Infrared Saunas from leading brands like Hanko, Harmony and Laatu.



About SAUNAS.COM

SAUNAS.COM, owned by United Commerce Group, Inc., offers a complete home and commercial sauna experience, providing portable saunas, far infrared saunas and steam rooms. They provide everything needed for the ultimate home sauna, infrared sauna or steam room experience. With just a click, one can browse and buy top-of-the-line residential and commercial sauna rooms, pre-built infrared saunas, steam generator units, or a pre-built sauna kit (build yourself), sauna plans, sauna heaters, and sauna equipment and accessories manufactured from industry leaders at below retail prices.



To know more, please visit: http://saunas.com/traditional-saunas.html