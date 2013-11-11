Affordable Range of Outdoor Traditional Saunas Now Available at Saunas.com

Sandpoint, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Saunas.com, one of the most popular online stores for saunas, is now offering an affordable range of outdoor traditional saunas. These saunas are a perfect way to accessorize pools, yards, etc. and can handle all kind of weather conditions.



Why one should choose these saunas is explained elaborately by the Saunas.com spokesperson. He says, “Having a separate outdoor sauna not only beautifies your yard but also reduce the risks of fire hazard. It also keeps the inside of the house clean and tidy – proving itself to be the ideal saunas for home.”



The listed outdoor saunas for home at Saunas.com are Polar Outdoor Saunas, Avalon Outdoor Saunas, Laatu Outdoor Saunas and Catalina Outdoor Saunas. Each sauna is available at guaranteed low prices.



One of the spokespersons from the company, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, Owner of Saunas.com, stated, “We have obviously focused on offering our own range at much lower prices than other products. Our only concern lies in meeting and exceeding customers’ expectations every time they shop from our store. To Saunas.com, our guarantee is a true commitment.”



Likewise, infrared saunas for home, the outdoor saunas, are also aimed at improving blood circulation, cleaning body toxins, relaxation and stress relief, and offer numerous other benefits. Customers can order both traditional and modern saunas from Sauna.com and be ensured to receive the best quality product. The store further provides free shipping on orders over $50 – making it a win-win deal for its valuable customers.



About Saunas.com

SAUNAS.COM, owned by United Commerce Group, Inc., offers a complete home and commercial sauna experience, providing portable saunas, far infrared saunas and steam rooms. They provide everything needed for the ultimate home sauna, infrared sauna or steam room experience. With just a click, one can browse and buy top-of-the-line residential and commercial sauna rooms, pre-built infrared saunas, steam generator units, or a pre-built sauna kit (build yourself), sauna plans, sauna heaters, and sauna equipment and accessories manufactured from industry leaders at below retail prices.



To learn more about them, please visit http://saunas.com.