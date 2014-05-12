Traditional Thai Massage London Sets Trend in Relaxation Therapy

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Traditional Thai massage starts to invade London as more and more individuals find alternative ways to relax and relieve themselves from stress. A best massage London nowadays involves a trip to the nearest London Thai massage place in search for traditional massage therapy or reflexology, among others. The rise of such trend further adds to the already multicultural vibe of the capital.



A typical London Thai massage costs around £50 for an hour’s worth of relaxation. Treatments also vary including traditional Thai massage, sports massage, Thai oil massage, shiatsu and acupressure, Swedish massage, as well as herbal and aromatherapy options. Even pregnant women could take advantage of pre or post natal pregnancy massage to assist in the alleviation of childbirth related stress.



As far as best massage London is concerned, Thai massage offers a lot of benefits not just for the body but also for the mind and spirit by providing balance and harmony. Physical benefits include improvement in blood circulation and joint movement, as well as assisting in the alignment of one’s posture. This type of massage is also used as some form of therapy to assist in the healing of long term injuries. In a more general sense, releasing tense muscles is the most common positive effect.



About Karaboon

Karaboon offers traditional Thai massage both in its physical location in central London and through home visits. Aside from Thai massage London, other services on offer include reflexology, deep tissue massage, as well as Thai yoga massage. Their therapists are also specialists in cellulite therapy. They subscribe to the Wat Po School of massage, which is known to be the home of traditional Thai therapy.



Contact Details

Charlie Collins

28 Ash Lane

YARNBROOK, BA14 4AA

Phone: 078-1053-3825