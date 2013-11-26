Traditional Toys and Games in South Africa - New Market Study Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Traditional Toys and Games in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Traditional toys and games showed positive performance in 2012 with current value growth of 6%. The industry witnessed a rising demand for electronic and education-oriented products that encourage play and learning. Children who desire to mimic their parents and other adults' digital tool preferences have driven this trend. Techno-savvy millennium mums play a key role in that they ensure that their children are kept up to date with toys that reflect adult gadgets; examples include cameras,...
Euromonitor International's Traditional Toys and Games in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Action Figures and Accessories, Arts and Crafts, Baby (0-18 months), Construction Toys, Dolls and Accessories, Dressing-Up and Role Play, Games and Puzzles, Infant (19-36 Months), Model Vehicles, Other Traditional Toys and Games, Outdoor and Sports Toys, Plush Toys, Pre-School (3-4 Year Old), Radio/Remote Control Toys, Ride-On Vehicles, Scientific/Educational Toys.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Traditional Toys and Games market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Toys and Games in South Africa
- SISO Toys South Africa (Pty) Ltd in Toys and Games (South Africa)
- Toys & Games in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- Toys and Games in South Korea
- Traditional Toys and Games in South Korea
- Video Games in South Africa
- Prima Toys & Leisure Trading (Pty) Ltd in Toys and Games (South Africa)
- Woolworths (Pty) Ltd in Toys and Games (South Africa)
- Dala KV Art Materials (Pty) Ltd in Toys and Games (South Africa)
- The Future of the Haircare Market in South Africa to 2017