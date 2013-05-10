"Traditional Toys and Games in South Africa" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Traditional Toys and Games in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Consumers faced a sharp increase in the cost of living in 2011 over the previous year. Electricity, fuel, food and public transport costs all became more expensive, while there were also increases in rates and taxes in many areas and increases in water charges. These shifts represented a continuation of trends seen throughout the review period, with many consumers thus struggling to make ends meet. The impact of higher living costs was meanwhile further exacerbated by a rise in unemployment...
Euromonitor International's Traditional Toys and Games in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Action Figures and Accessories, Arts and Crafts, Baby (0-18 months), Construction Toys, Dolls and Accessories, Dressing-Up and Role Play, Games and Puzzles, Infant (19-36 Months), Model Vehicles, Other Traditional Toys and Games, Outdoor and Sports Toys, Plush Toys, Pre-School (3-4 Year Old), Radio/Remote Control Toys, Ride-On Vehicles, Scientific/Educational Toys.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
