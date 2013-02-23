"Traditional Toys and Games in the Philippines" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Traditional Toys and Games in the Philippines", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2013 -- Sales of traditional toys and games in the Philippines are heavily influenced by movie releases and popular television characters. With their strong affinity to Western culture, Filipinos strongly patronise movies and characters from the US and Europe. During 2011, characters, such as Captain America, Lighting McQueen, and Transformers, became very popular among children and adults alike, as their respective movies featuring them were launched on the local market. On the other hand, children's...
Euromonitor International's Traditional Toys and Games in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Action Figures and Accessories, Arts and Crafts, Baby (0-18 months), Construction Toys, Dolls and Accessories, Dressing-Up and Role Play, Games and Puzzles, Infant (19-36 Months), Model Vehicles, Other Traditional Toys and Games, Outdoor and Sports Toys, Plush Toys, Pre-School (3-4 Year Old), Radio/Remote Control Toys, Ride-On Vehicles, Scientific/Educational Toys.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Traditional Toys and Games market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
