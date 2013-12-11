Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Traditional Wound Management Market to 2019 - Cost Sensitivity Spurs Adoption in Emerging Markets, as Uptake of Advanced Wound Management Products Limits Growth in Developed Economies market report to its offering

The report Traditional Wound Management Market to 2019 looks at the market, key market players, and market dynamics for the global traditional wound management market. It provides a synopsis of the various factors influencing the market and its segments - bandages, gauzes and sponges. The report also gives company descriptions, lists the key marketed products for major market players and details of important M&A deals. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope



- Key geographies: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil



- Information on market size for the three traditional wound management market segments: bandages, gauzes and sponges



- Annualized market-revenue data forecast to 2019, and company share data for 2012



Reasons to Buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the dynamics and developments driving the global traditional wound management market



- Design and enhance your product development, marketing, and sales strategies



- Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies



- Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities



- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return



- Identify, understand and capitalize on the next big thing in the traditional wound management market landscape



- Make more informed business decisions based upon insightful analysis of the global traditional wound management market and the factors shaping it



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/147283/traditional-wound-management-market-to-2019-cost-sensitivity-spurs-adoption-in-emerging-markets-as-uptake-of-advanced-wound-management-products-limits-growth-in-developed-economies.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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