Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Traditional Wound Management Market to 2019 - Cost Sensitivity Spurs Adoption in Emerging Markets, as Uptake of Advanced Wound Management Products Limits Growth in Developed Economies



Traditional Wound Management Market to 2019 looks at the market, key market players, and market dynamics for the global traditional wound management market. It provides a synopsis of the various factors influencing the market and its segments – bandages, gauzes and sponges. The report also gives company descriptions, lists the key marketed products for major market players and details of important M&A deals. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



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Scope



Key geographies: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil

Information on market size for the three traditional wound management market segments: bandages, gauzes and sponges

Annualized market-revenue data forecast to 2019, and company share data for 2012



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Identify, understand and capitalize on the next big thing in the traditional wound management market landscape

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Table of Contents



1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 5

1.2 List of Figures 7



2 Executive Summary 8

2.1 Traditional Wound Management Market is Forecast to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2019 8

2.2 Presence of Low-Cost Affordable Models in Developing Countries is Driving Adoption 9

2.3 Preference for Advanced Wound Management Modalities in Developed Economies to Deter Market Growth 10

2.4 Need for Minimal Technical Knowledge of Traditional Wound Management Products to Drive Growth 12



3 Introduction 13

3.1 GBI Research Guidance 13



4 Global Traditional Wound Management Market, Device Overview 14

4.1 Bandages 14

4.2 Gauzes 14

4.3 Sponges 14



5 Global Traditional Wound Management Market, Market Characterization 15

5.1 Global Traditional Wound Management Market, Revenue, 2005–2012 15

5.2 Global Traditional Wound Management Market, Revenue, 2012–2019 16

5.3 Global Traditional Wound Management Market, Key Company Shares, 2012 18

5.4 Global Traditional Wound Management, Market Dynamics 20

5.4.1 Market Drivers 20

5.4.1.1 Need for Minimal Technical Knowledge of Traditional Wound Management Products to Drive Growth 20

5.4.1.2 Traditional Wound Management Remains the Primary Mode of Treatment in Developing Countries 21

5.4.1.3 Low-Cost Models of Traditional Wound Management Products 21

5.4.2 Market Restraints 22

5.4.2.1 Increasing Preference for Advanced Wound Management in Developed Economies 22

5.4.2.2 Increasing Awareness of the Importance of Advanced Wound Management 23



6 Global Traditional Wound Management Market, Country-Specific Revenue (2005–2019) 25

6.1 Traditional Wound Management Market: Country-Specific Analysis 25

6.2 Historic and Forecast Revenue, by Country 26

6.2.1 Traditional Wound Management Market, US, Revenue, 2005–2012 26

6.2.2 Traditional Wound Management Market, US, Revenue, 2012–2019 28

6.2.3 Traditional Wound Management Market, Japan, Revenue, 2005–2012 29

6.2.4 Traditional Wound Management Market, Japan, Revenue, 2012–2019 30

6.2.5 Traditional Wound Management Market, Germany, Revenue, 2005–2012 32

6.2.6 Traditional Wound Management Market, Germany, Revenue, 2012–2019 33

6.2.7 Traditional Wound Management Market, Brazil, Revenue, 2005–2012 35

6.2.8 Traditional Wound Management Market, Brazil, Revenue, 2012–2019 36

6.2.9 Traditional Wound Management Market, France, Revenue, 2005–2012 37

6.2.10 Traditional Wound Management Market, France, Revenue, 2012–2019 39

6.2.11 Traditional Wound Management Market, China, Revenue, 2005–2012 40

6.2.12 Traditional Wound Management Market, China, Revenue, 2012–2019 41

6.2.13 Traditional Wound Management Market, UK, Revenue, 2005–2012 43

6.2.14 Traditional Wound Management Market, UK, Revenue, 2012–2019 44

6.2.15 Traditional Wound Management Market, Italy, Revenue, 2005–2012 45

6.2.16 Traditional Wound Management Market, Italy, Revenue, 2012–2019 46

6.2.17 Traditional Wound Management Market, Canada, Revenue, 2005–2012 48

6.2.18 Traditional Wound Management Market, Canada, Revenue, 2012–2019 49

6.2.19 Traditional Wound Management Market, Spain, Revenue, 2005–2012 50

6.2.20 Traditional Wound Management Market, Spain, Revenue, 2012–2019 52

6.2.21 Traditional Wound Management Market, Australia, Revenue, 2005–2012 53

6.2.22 Traditional Wound Management Market, Australia, Revenue, 2012–2019 54

6.2.23 Traditional Wound Management Market, India, Revenue, 2005–2012 56

6.2.24 Traditional Wound Management Market, India, Revenue, 2012–2019 57



7 Global Traditional Wound Management Market, Reimbursement Systems 59

7.1 US 60

7.2 Japan 60

7.3 Germany 60

7.4 UK 61

7.5 France 61

7.6 Italy 61

7.7 Australia 61

7.8 Spain 62



8 Global Traditional Wound Management Market, Distribution Systems 63



9 Global Traditional Wound Management Market, Company Profiles 64

9.1 Paul Hartmann AG 64

9.1.1 Business Overview 64

9.2 Johnson & Johnson 64

9.2.1 Business Overview 64

9.3 Covidien plc 65

9.3.1 Business Overview 65

9.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG 65

9.4.1 Business Overview 65

9.5 Cremer SA 66

9.5.1 Business Overview 66

9.6 Mölnlycke Health Care AB 66

9.6.1 Business Overview 66

9.7 Synergy Health plc 67

9.7.1 Business Overview 67

9.8 Hollister Incorporated 67

9.8.1 Business Overview 67



10 Global Traditional Wound Management Market, Consolidation Landscape 68



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11 Appendix 70

11.1 Definitions 70

11.1.1 Bandages 70

11.1.2 Gauzes 70

11.1.3 Sponges 70

11.2 Acronyms 70

11.3 Sources 70

11.4 Research Methodology 72

11.4.1 Secondary Research 72

11.4.2 Primary Research 72

11.4.3 Models 73

11.4.4 Forecasts 73

11.4.5 Expert Panels 73

11.5 Contact Us 74

11.6 Disclaimer 74

Table 1: Traditional Wound Management Market, Global, Revenue ($m), 2005–2012 16

Table 2: Traditional Wound Management Market, Global, Revenue Forecast ($m), 2012–2019 17

Table 3: Traditional Wound Management Market, Global, Key Company Revenue ($m), 2012 19

Table 4: Summary of Foam Dressings Clinical Trial 23

Table 5: Traditional Wound Management Market, Global, Matched Samples of Patients, 2005 and 2006 24

Table 6: Traditional Wound Management Market, Global, Cross-Country Analysis, CAGR (%), 2005–2019 26

Table 7: Traditional Wound Management Market, US, Revenue ($m), 2005–2012 27

Table 8: Traditional Wound Management Market, US, Revenue Forecast ($m), 2012–2019 29

Table 9: Traditional Wound Management Market, Japan, Revenue ($m), 2005–2012 30

Table 10: Traditional Wound Management Market, Japan, Revenue Forecast ($m), 2012–2019 31

Table 11: Traditional Wound Management Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), 2005–2012 33

Table 12: Traditional Wound Management Market, Germany, Revenue Forecast ($m), 2012–2019 34

Table 13: Traditional Wound Management Market, Brazil, Revenue ($m), 2005–2012 35

Table 14: Traditional Wound Management Market, Brazil, Revenue Forecast ($m), 2012–2019 36

Table 15: Traditional Wound Management Market, France, Revenue ($m), 2005–2012 38

Table 16: Traditional Wound Management Market, France, Revenue Forecast ($m), 2012–2019 39

Table 17: Traditional Wound Management Market, China, Revenue ($m), 2005–2012 41

Table 18: Traditional Wound Management Market, China, Revenue Forecast ($m), 2012–2019 42

Table 19: Traditional Wound Management Market, UK, Revenue ($m), 2005–2012 43

Table 20: Traditional Wound Management Market, UK, Revenue Forecast ($m), 2012–2019 45

Table 21: Traditional Wound Management Market, Italy, Revenue ($m), 2005–2012 46

Table 22: Traditional Wound Management Market, Italy, Revenue Forecast ($m), 2012–2019 47

Table 23: Traditional Wound Management Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), 2005–2012 48

Table 24: Traditional Wound Management Market, Canada, Revenue Forecast ($m), 2012–2019 50

Table 25: Traditional Wound Management Market, Spain, Revenue ($m), 2005–2012 51

Table 26: Traditional Wound Management Market, Spain, Revenue Forecast ($m), 2012–2019 53

Table 27: Traditional Wound Management Market, Australia, Revenue ($m), 2005–2012 54

Table 28: Traditional Wound Management Market, Australia, Revenue Forecast ($m), 2012–2019 55

Table 29: Traditional Wound Management Market, India, Revenue ($m), 2005–2012 57

Table 30: Traditional Wound Management Market, India, Revenue Forecast ($m), 2012–2019 58

Table 31: Traditional Wound Management Market, Global, Consolidation Landscape, 2008–2013 68

Figure 1: Traditional Wound Management Market, Global, Revenue Forecast ($bn), 2012–2019 8

Figure 2: Traditional Wound Management Market, Global, Weighted Average Selling Price ($), CAGR (2012–2019) (%) 9

Figure 3: Wound Dressings Market, Global, Revenue Forecast ($bn), 2012–2019 10

Figure 3: Traditional Wound Management Market, Global, Revenue ($m), 2005–2012 15

Figure 4: Traditional Wound Management Market, Global, Revenue Forecast ($m), 2012–2019 17

Figure 5: Traditional Wound Management Market, Global, Key Company Shares (%), 2012 18

Figure 6: Traditional Wound Management Market, Market Dynamics 20

Figure 7: Traditional Wound Management Market, Geographical Market Share (%), 2012–2019 22

Figure 8: Traditional Wound Management Market, Global, Country-Specific Analysis, CAGR (%), 2005–2019 25

Figure 9: Traditional Wound Management Market, US, Revenue ($m), 2005–2012 27

Figure 10: Traditional Wound Management Market, US, Revenue Forecast ($m), 2012–2019 28

Figure 11: Traditional Wound Management Market, Japan, Revenue ($m), 2005–2012 29

Figure 12: Traditional Wound Management Market, Japan, Revenue Forecast ($m), 2012–2019 31

Figure 13: Traditional Wound Management Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), 2005–2012 32



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