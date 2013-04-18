Traffic Doubles on MISI.co.uk Artisan UK E-Commerce Site in a Matter of Weeks

West Central, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- MISI, the popular United Kingdom e-commerce community for artisans, crafters and others who are seeking to sell their wares online or those buyers who wish to have unique or personalized gifts, has more than doubled traffic in recent weeks – a development that the new owners are attributing to their emphasis on customer service and platform growth.



“The team managing MISI has grown by leaps and bounds. Our emphasis remains on making technical improvements, streamlining users' customer service experience and ramping up marketing efforts to provide our artists and crafters with even more exposure,” explained Alison Andrews, CEO, who's heading the team with colleague Emmanouil Ioannidis.



MISI stands for “make it, sell it,” which is the over-arching theme of the platform, which is now operated under a new and dynamic team comprised of marketing experts, programmers and crafting specialists.



A mother of four children and an avid arts and crafts enthusiasts, Alison Andrews has set out to grow MISI's loyal following by leaps and bounds. Her focus has been on customer service and revamping the site to allow for a smooth, enjoyable user experience for buyers and sellers alike.



And it's an approach that's clearly working, as traffic has more than doubled in recent weeks.



She added, “I love handmade items and the unique, custom nature of the items that are sold on our site. You can really see the love, pride and personality that's imbued in these items. With our team's collective experience in e-commerce, management and marketing, I'm confident MISI will rise to the top as a forerunner among e-commerce sites where crafters and artists can sell their creations, and arts and crafts lovers can buy some truly unique and wonderful items. From our hands to yours, as we say!”



MISI.co.uk is currently operational and booming according to Alison Andrews. MISI.co.uk boasts tens of thousands of buyers as well as crafters and artisans, who sell everything from candles, handmade and customised cards, jewellery, handmade soaps, clothing, housewares such as quilts and pillows, pottery, glassware and much more. Special occasions such as father’s day, weddings, gardening are also brought to life on MISI.



“As a wedding planner, I use MISI for invitations, décor, favours and even wedding dresses. It allows for a wedding to be special, personalized and unique” says wedding specialist, Elizabeth Downey,To learn more, visit www.MISI.co.uk.



