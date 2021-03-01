The rising cases of road accidents and the increasing traffic congestion are driving the demand for the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global Traffic Jam Assist Systems Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Traffic Jam Assist Systems business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
Due to growing cases of road accidents due to human errors and congestion, the market for Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) Systems is expected to expand substantially over the forecasted period. According to the World health organization, as a result of road traffic crashes, nearly 1.35 million people die per year globally. Besides, governments' rising concern and initiatives to prevent road accidents are expected to further propel the market growth over the forecasted timeline.
Get your Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/333
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Mercedes-Benz, Automotive Group., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, NVIDIA Corporation, AUDI AG, ŠKODA AUTO, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hyundai Mobis, Ford Motor Company, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, and Continental AG among other.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) Systems Market on the basis of component, level, method, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
ECUs
Automotive Cameras
LiDAR
Ultrasonic Sensors
RADAR
Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Level 2
Level 3
Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Lane Tracking System
Vehicle Detection and Collision Avoidance System
Auto Steering and Speed Control System
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/333
Objectives of the Global Traffic Jam Assist Systems Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Traffic Jam Assist Systems market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) Systems Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. The increasing traffic congestion
4.2.2.2. Growing demand for luxury vehicles
4.2.2.3. The rising cases of road accidents
4.2.2.4. The increasing technological advancement
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High system cost
4.2.3.2. Issues related system reliability
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) Systems Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. ECUs
5.1.2. Automotive Cameras
5.1.3. LiDAR
5.1.4. Ultrasonic Sensors
5.1.5. RADAR
Chapter 6. Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) Systems Market By Level Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
1. Level Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Level 2
6.1.2. Level 3
CONTINUED..!!
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size
Medical Lighting Technologies Market Share
Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Trends
Soldier System Market Growth
Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market Analysis
Nano Drones Market Business Opportunities
Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Key Players
Mobile Robot Market Demand
Forensic Technology Market Competitive Landscape
Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Segments
Solid Waste Management Market Overview
Prenatal Testing Industry
Digital Biomarkers Market Statistics
Activated Carbon Market Development Strategy
Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Future Growth
Neurostimulation Devices Market Research Methodology
Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Drivers
Sodium Dichromate Market Manufacturers
Industrial Microbiology Market Revenue
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-traffic-jam-assist-systems-market