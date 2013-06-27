London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Traffic LIVE offers project management and workflow solutions to reduce turnaround time and cost to manage creative business for their clients.



Apart from providing convenience their software has many features that support the agency to save time, reduce overheads and encourage collaboration without the hassle which is usually associated with managing creative businesses. The systems are easy to use and help to build workflows, assign tasks, track and access information without any help from programmers. The integrated software can be used by any operator without the need for any specialist training or skills.



Their software often comes with a number of tailor-made solutions for various sections of the organisation such as HR, IT Support, Finance, administration and so on. Their solutions manage creative business by offering various pre-designed operations. The user can start the processes with just a few clicks. Their flexible and dynamic project management solutions adapts to the business needs and can be easily integrated with the ERP, CRM or other software that the firm is already using.



A Traffic LIVE solutions specialist commented to us about how their customer services help to manage workflow in agencies stating, “We’re a highly skilled team who have a fantastic product designed to help your agency manage its workflow and processes. We provide award-winning support if you ever get stuck. From initial trial, system configuration, training and ongoing support, Traffic Live will always strive to over deliver.”



Traffic LIVE help to manage workflow in agencies of all shapes and sizes, from 10 designers in one office, to global groups spread over continents. They provide an easy subscription model with no software to buy, no servers to install, no hardware to maintain, no ongoing IT maintenance, no lengthy software upgrades - just guaranteed service.



Traffic LIVE offers project management and workflow solutions to agencies and global marketing firms all over the world through their Software as a Service platform. Today they are a team of 40 based in London, Sydney, New York and Gibraltar. With its roots in the UK they branched out to Australia and the USA. Today they manage a portfolio of hundreds of clients in 23 countries.



To find out more about visit http://trafficlive.com .



