Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Traffic Management Market - Global Advancements, Market Trends, Enterprise Roadmap, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Traffic Management Market [Solutions, Displays, Systems] - Full Pedestrian, Parking Space and Toll Management, Above Ground Pedestrian and Vehicle Detection - Global Advancements, Market Trends, Enterprise Roadmap, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
The traffic management report consists of market opportunity, analysis of technology adoption in systems, solutions, detections, and displays market. The report explores some of the major sub-segments of solutions market: Extra Low Voltage (ELV) solutions, intersection controllers, full pedestrian solutions, LED signals retrofit solutions and parking space and ticketing management solutions; detections market: above ground pedestrian and vehicle detection, loop detection and Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems; displays market: variable or dynamic message signboards, vehicle information terminals, augmented reality boards, digital signage and other display units along the roadways or in-vehicle which assist traffic management systems. The report also focuses on technologies, standards and services and also provides market data, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities), key players, and competitive outlook.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The traffic management market is segmented based on regions such as North America, Latin America, Western-Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) + Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The market forecasts are provided for each region from 2012 to 2018. The traffic management market report profiles leading companies such as Accenture, Affiliated Computer Services Inc, Alstom SA, Cisco Systems Inc, Cubic, ESRI, GE Transportation, IBM, Indra, Ineo, Kapsch, LG CNS, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and Thales.
This traffic management market research report categorizes the global market on the basis of solutions, organization size, industry verticals and geographical locations. It also forecasts volumes, revenues and analyzes trends in each of the submarkets:
On the basis of solutions
Extra Low Voltage (ELV) solutions,
Intersection controllers
Full pedestrian solutions
LED signals retrofit solutions
Parking space And ticketing management solutions
On the basis of detections
Above ground pedestrian and vehicle detection
Loop detection
CCTV and ANPR systems
On the basis of displays
Variable or dynamic message signboards
Vehicle information terminals
Others
On the basis of region
North America
Western Europe
CIS + Eastern Europe
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Latin America
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