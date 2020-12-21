Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market by Type, Product, Growth, Application, Technology, Geography and Global Forecast to 2027 : Dow Chemical Company, 3M, Swarco AG

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- Traffic road marking coatings are materials used to mark road surfaces for efficient traffic management and public safety. Traffic road markings provide information and necessary warnings to road users. Therefore, these coatings intended to make the direction signs easily visible to ensure smooth traffic flow and minimize accidents. These are extensively used for highway road markings, zebra crossing markings, centerline markings, and car parking lots. The most commonly used materials traffic road marking coatings include paints, epoxy, and thermoplastic substances.



Market Drivers:

As per the latest research by Reports and Data, the global traffic road marking coatings market would potentially expand at a robust CAGR of 6.4%, from USD 4.40 billion in 2019 to a whopping USD 7.00 billion by 2027. The global market expansion over recent years can be attributed to the increasing road safety concerns, rising incidences of road mishaps, growing demand for durable and waterproof coatings, surging focus on the use of environment-friendly materials, and huge investments in road infrastructure development and repair & maintenance operations. Increasing traffic congestion and the surging use of intelligent road marking systems are likely to bolster the market growth further.



To receive a sample copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3344



Regional Outlook:

The global market is concentrated in the European region, which emerged as the leading market in 2019. The road safety targets of the European Union Road Federation, coupled with the rising demand for factory markings to ensure workplace safety, are the key growth attributes of this market. The U.K., France, Germany, Italy, and Spain are key market growth engines.



Key participants include Dow Chemical Company, 3M, The Sherwin Williams Company, Swarco AG, Geveko Markings, Ennis-Flint Inc., Crown Technology, LLC, M. Contractors Pvt. Ltd., Surya Min Chem (SMC), and Lanino Road Marking Products, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Traffic Road Marking Coatings market based on the Product, Type, Application, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Paint

- Thermoplastic

- Epoxy



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Permanent

- Removable



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Road Marking Line

- Road Marking Labels



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3344



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- North America

o U.S

o Canada

- Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

- MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

- Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM



To read more about the report, click here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/traffic-road-marking-coatings-market



The following timeline is considered for market estimation:

- Historical Years: 2017-2018

- Base Year: 2019

- Estimated Year: 2020

- Forecast Duration: 2020-2027



Thank you for reading our report. For further information or queries regarding the report or its customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com