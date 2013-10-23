Traffic School by Improv Delivers Traffic Safety Courses Directly to Any Room in Your Home

Encino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Interactive Education Concepts, Inc. and its sister company, NY-based National Point and Insurance Reduction Course, Inc., offer traffic school and defensive driving courses to students nationwide. Under the trade names Traffic School by Improv, An Online Defensive Course by Improv, and Improv Traffic School, the companies offer various state-approved traffic safety related courses which give students the flexibility to complete courses that work around their personal schedules as well as the convenience of doing it all from home.



Improv’s versatile courses are all 100% online and can be completed all in the same sitting or in increments over a period of time at the student’s discretion, as his or her time permits. Improv’s courses makes it possible to say goodbye spending a full day at a live classroom traffic school and say hello to doing online traffic school from the comfort of their own home.



What sets Improv apart from the competition is their unique “Edu-Tainment” approach which combines a mixture of education and entertainment into each course curriculum, which yields a course that, is actually fun and interesting instead of boring. The company’s President and CEO, Gary Alexander, states “As studies prove that humor has positive effects on a person’s wellbeing, we have found similar positive effects when combining humor with learning and the result is better retention of the material studied.” As such, Improv’s courses are the product of collaboration between psychologists that use the psychology of driving and comedians from Improv Comedy Club for the sprinkle of humor.



Depending on the state, Improv’s courses allow U.S. residents to remove traffic citations or points from their motor vehicle driving record, receive a discount on their automobile insurance rates and learn or refresh driving laws and techniques to become a safer and more defensive driver.



About Interactive Education Concepts, Inc.

Established in 1994, Interactive Education Concepts, Inc. is a leading online traffic safety education company providing online traffic school, defensive driving, and driver education courses to students nationwide. Currently the company has over 2 million satisfied students and continues to add new products and more satisfied customers.



Besides making U.S. roads and residents safer, the company’s internal goal is to achieve ultimate customer satisfaction. The achievement of this goal is exemplified by the company’s A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.



To learn more or register for a course, please visit www.MyImprov.com or call (800) 660-8908.



Press Contact:

Gary Alexander, President/CEO

17328 Ventura Blvd. #202

Encino, CA 91316

(800) 660-8908

http://www.myimprov.com