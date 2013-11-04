Traffic School by Improv Promotes Safe and Sober Driving This Halloween

Woodland Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Traffic School by Improv™, an established traffic safety education division of Interactive Education Concepts, Inc., urges its students and the general public to be safe this Halloween, starting with safe and sober driving.



Following a Halloween story entitled A Spooky Halloween Evening by Improv which is posted on the company’s website, www.MyImprov.com, Traffic School by Improv reminds everyone to keep themselves, friends and family safe and sober on the upcoming Halloween holiday by way of a link to another special Halloween-specific page created by the company entitled, “Scary but Real Drinking While Driving Halloween Facts.” This special public service announcement driven page commences with a subheading that reads, “Remember, be safe and sober this Halloween – Don’t be the subject of a scary and spooky scene” and sets the tone for the sobering statistics that follow, which exemplify why driving on Halloween can be a deadly dare.



Click Here to view the special Halloween PSA page created by the company.



About Interactive Education Concepts, Inc.

Established in 1994 and operating online traffic school courses under the trade names Driver License Direct by Improv™, Defensive Driving by Improv™, and Improv Traffic School™, Interactive Education Concepts is accredited by various state agencies including AZ Supreme Court, CA DMV, DE Department of Insurance, FL Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Idaho Department of Transportation, NV DMV, NY DMV, NJ MVC, Texas Education Agency (TEA), and many others.



Contact Information

Gary Alexander, President/CEO: (800) 660-8908

Interactive Education Concepts, Inc.

Web: http://www.MyImprov.com