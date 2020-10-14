Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- Traffic Signals Global Market Report 2020



The traffic signals market consists of sales of traffic signals and related services. They are used in safeguarding pedestrians and automobiles at busy intersections and prevents excessive traffic delays. Traffic signals, also known as traffic lights are signaling devices located at intersections between roads, pedestrian crossings and other locations to ensure safety in the orderly flow of traffic.



The global traffic signals market was worth $142.05 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.93% and reach $165.76 billion by 2023.



Top Leading Companies mentioned are



SWARCO AG, Envoys, Aldridge Traffic Systems, Federal Signal, DG Controls, Econolite Group, Horizon Signal Technologies, Arcus Light, and General Electric.



News and Latest Development:



Color change (Light Emitting Diode) LED technology are increasingly being used in the traffic signals lights market with the ability to create an impact across the market. Manufacturers are focusing on the development of LED-based lights that are not only energy and cost efficient, but are also extremely when durable compared with incandescent lights. LED is a rapidly growing technology in the traffic signals light industry. For an instance, Luxofor traffic light, designed by a Russian art studio, Art Lebedev, the Luxofor reinvigorates, incorporated with LED technology is pretty simple and makes it more visible. Color change LED technology is energy-efficient and extremely sustainable and provides cost-benefit.



In May 2018, Sterling Partners, a USA-based private equity company, specialized in investments in business services, education, and health care sectors, acquired Traffic Solutions Corporation for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition helped Sterling Partners LLC to broaden in new geographies, develop in existing markets and add new products and services. Traffic Solutions Corporation is a USA-based company that specializes in leasing, selling traffic control items such as barricades, message and arrow boards, crash cushions, and message boards with solar power, and also offers services such as installation of overhead signs, striping services, and closures of lanes, highways, and freeways.



inquire here to avail discount on this report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072013850/traffic-signals-global-market-report-2020-markets-covered-1-by-type-of-power-electric-power-solar-energy-2-by-product-type-portable-stationary-3-by-end-use-railway-airport-urbantraffic-others-companies-mentioned-swarco-ag-envoys-aldridge-traffic-systems-federal-signal-dg-controls/inquiry?source=Releasewire&Mode=NG23



Artificial intelligence is seen as an emerging trend in the traffic signals market. Traffic signals with artificial intelligence can reduce traffic congestion. Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to human intelligence simulation in machines which are programmed and capable of performing tasks that normally requires human intelligence such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision making and language translation. For instance, in 2019, the Bengaluru traffic management has announced plans to integrate traffic signals with AI to monitor vehicle density for secured management of traffic. Cameras can track traffic density under the systems powered by AI and will also help in determining the time to allow vehicles to clear a signal.



The traffic signals market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the traffic signals market in 2019.



The traffic signals market covered in this report is segmented by type of power into electric power and solar energy. It is also segmented by product type into portable, stationary and by end use into railway, airport, urban traffic and others.



This report provides a detailed analysis of the Traffic Signals market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc. The report recapitulates the factors that will be responsible for the growth in the market in the forecasted period.



Essential points covered in Global Traffic Signals Market2020 Research are:-



What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2020?

What are the key factors driving the global Traffic Signals market?

What are the key markets trends impacting the growth of the global Traffic Signals market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Traffic Signals market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Traffic Signals market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Traffic Signals market?



Buy Now:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/05072013850?mode=su?source=Releasewire&Mode=NG23



This independent 300 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Traffic Signals market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Traffic Signals in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Traffic Signals market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Traffic Signals market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



Reasons for Buying this Report:



Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for Traffic Signals.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.



Browse in-depth and report summary TOC:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072013850/traffic-signals-global-market-report-2020-markets-covered-1-by-type-of-power-electric-power-solar-energy-2-by-product-type-portable-stationary-3-by-end-use-railway-airport-urbantraffic-others-companies-mentioned-swarco-ag-envoys-aldridge-traffic-systems-federal-signal-dg-controls?source=Releasewire&Mode=NG23



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Traffic Signals on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Traffic Signals Market and assist manufacturers and Traffic Signals organization to better grasp the development course of Traffic Signals Market.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated Market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



Contact US:



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)-Market Insights Reports



Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687



sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com