TraffiCalm Systems Urges Municipalities and School Zones to Protect Residents

Post Falls, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- According to a new report released by the Governors Highway Safety Association, in 2010, 10,530 people died in crashes that were linked to speeding, and since 2000, speeding-related deaths are up 7 percent. In response to this, TraffiCalm Systems has launched a campaign to encourage municipalities, law enforcement, schools, and neighborhoods to protect its residents with modular radar feedback signs.



The signs, according to the TraffiCalm Systems website, make streets safer for all concerned. "These unique, modular radar feedback signs make roadways and highways safer for everyone, from the contractors that install the signs, to the drivers and pedestrians they alert. Interactive speed signs move the driver from a relaxed mental state into an alert and active state of awareness, making them conscious of and able to adjust their own speeds to comply with posted speed limits."



These signs have become a necessity on today's busy roads for several reasons. A TraffiCalm Systems spokesperson confirms, saying. "The unfortunate truth is, most drivers do not notice, or otherwise ignore, posted speed limits." The unfortunate truth is, most drivers do not notice, or otherwise ignore, posted speed limits. In one Minnesota study, researchers observed several locations in which the posted speed limit decreased rapidly. The traffic study found that 63% of drivers consistently traveled at 15 mph over the posted speed limit, greatly endangering the safety of drivers, pedestrians, and roadside work crews. Within the first week after interactive driver feedback signs were installed, however, driver speeds dropped by an average of 6 mph, and steadily decreased over the year-long course of the study."



Slowing down speeders is a top priority of campus police and city police canvasing school zones; however, a TraffiCalm System spokesperson points out simply posting speed limits in these areas often does little to prompt drivers to adjust or reduce their speeds during school zone hours.



"The dynamic driver feedback signs, on the other hand, are an ideal solution for school zone safety challenges, especially when protecting our children in grades K-12. They are fully programmable, implemented on a fixed schedule or manually through the wireless Bluetooth connection, and are able to be configured to display the reduced speed limit only during hours of high student-pedestrian traffic." The TraffiCalm System spokesperson concludes.



About TrafiCalm Systems

A pioneer in the radar speed sign industry, and along with longstanding manufacturing experience and expertise, they have added to their pursuit of new product innovation a nationwide network of distribution partners to provide end users with an extension of their quality service and support. TraffiCalm continues to focus on being leaders in the traffic calming solution industry. Under a private label agreement, their parent company manufactured the first driver feedback signs for 3M Traffic Safety Systems. Additionally, their team, which has been together for two decades, has since continued the responsibility of designing practical, affordable, and reliable traffic solutions.