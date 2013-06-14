TrafficTicketAttorney.org Connects Drivers with Expert Traffic Lawyers

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Every day, thousands of American drivers are charged with driving-related infractions. Some drivers speed, while others drive under the influence of alcohol. While thousands of drivers receive tickets every day, millions more drivers operate a vehicle safely without ever receiving a ticket.



TrafficTicketAttorney.org is one website that wants to reduce the number of traffic-related charges handed out to US drivers every year. At the TrafficTicketAttorney.org website, visitors will learn exactly how a traffic lawyer can help them avoid tickets and charges. Good traffic lawyers know exactly how far law enforcement officials can go in order to catch a driver, and when law enforcement officials cross that line, it’s possible to get many charges dismissed in court.



Such is the case with many red light cameras, which can be found in cities across the country. Red light cameras monitor intersections and automatically ticket any drivers found traveling through the intersection during a red light or driving too fast through that intersection. In many cases, these red light cameras catch drivers who are normally careful and law-abiding.



As a spokesperson for TrafficTicketAttorney.org explains, red light tickets are rising – but that doesn’t mean drivers have to pay their tickets:



“The validity of red light ticket charges is being challenged by traffic attorneys across the United States. Every day, these lawyers defend drivers in courts of law and claim that red light cameras violate the privacy of citizens. In many cases, drivers who have been charged with red light tickets are able to avoid all charges thanks to the help of a qualified traffic attorney.”



Traffic attorneys can do more than just protest the validity of a red light camera ticket. Attorneys can also challenge DUI charges or fight to dismiss a speeding ticket. To do this, traffic lawyers find errors in every step of a police officer’s investigation. In many cases, these errors can be found during just one simple chat with a traffic attorney.



In most cases, a traffic infraction has a serious impact on the driver’s life. Insurance rates can immediately increase following any type of infraction and points may be added to the driver’s license. If the driver was operating a work vehicle at the time of the infraction, that driver could lose his or her job.



At the TrafficTicketAttorney.org website, visitors will learn exactly how to hire a traffic attorney in counties across the United States. The website also explains the specific advantages of hiring a traffic lawyer, including a detailed explanation of the types of charges that can be dismissed when challenged.



About TrafficTicketAttorney.org

TrafficTicketAttorney.org is a traffic attorney website dedicated to connecting US drivers with qualified attorneys throughout the country. The website shows visitors how to hire a traffic attorney before explaining how traffic lawyers fight tickets, infractions, and criminal charges. For more information, please visit: http://trafficticketattorney.org