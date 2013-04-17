TrafficWave Announces Flat Rate Unlimited Email Marketing Autoresponder Service

Spring, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Fast growing email marketing provider TrafficWave released an enhancement loaded with enough cost saving innovation to be worthy of a truly Unlimited Email Marketing Autoresponder. Now marketers can design powerful email sequences to unlimited number of campaigns and subscribers — without paying additional fees per list size. They have now introduced a “Flat Rate Monthly Pricing Plan” and with proven high deliverability rates.



TrafficWave email marketing autoresponder — often known as “automated sales system” — gives marketers ultimate control over the timing of automatic sales message delivery and are not constrained by list size.



Flat Rate Autoresponders



Marketers can:



- Manage Unlimited Lists.

1 List or 500. 50 Subscribers or 50,000. Your monthly subscription rate never goes up.



- Collect As Much Data As You Want.

From basic name and email information to full details, collect the information you want to target and segment your subscribers as wide or narrow as you want.



- Schedule Broadcasts with a Mouse-Click.

Send a special offer or letter to a single subscriber, a group of subscribers or your entire database with a single click. Send your broadcast instantly or schedule it to go out at a later date.



- Track Your Open Rates

Track Open Rates to see exactly how many of your messages are actually being opened by your subscribers.



- Track Your Click-Throughs

Track the effectiveness of each letter in your Email Marketing campaigns. Track your online advertising. Know where your results come from.



- Easily Create Opt-In Forms For Your Web Site.

Easily integrate AutoResponder subscription forms into your own web site by copying form code from your back office. Subscription forms can be customized to look and feel like a seamless part of your web site.



- Send HTML or Text Messages.

Easily create beautifully formatted HTML messages and templates to give your messages a professional polished look.



Cost Comparison with other Autoresponders



The table below shows a comparison of what some of the other autoresponder services charge compared to TrafficWave's low monthly flat rate that stays the same no matter how big your subscriber list size and maintain full access to all the marketing tools:



List Size: [50-500] [501-2,500] [2,501-10,000]



Aweber [$19.00] [$29.00] [$49-$69*]



Constant

Contact [$15.00] [$30.00] [$75.00]



iContact [$10-$14*] [$14-$29*] [$29-$74*]



GetResponse [$18.00*] [$28.00*] [$45.00*]



TrafficWave [$17.95] [$17.95] [$17.95]



* Pricing info is a range and will vary based on list size and other variables.



Free Trial



“To be successful online, Businesses need to build customer relationships with consistent, relevant and regular communications,” said TrafficWave Founder “With TrafficWave Unlimited Autoresponders marketers can use automation to maintain ongoing 1-to-1 communication effortlessly.”



A free trial offier is included with every service package. Registration only takes about 5 minutes to complete for TrafficWave’s 30-Day Free Trial.



Optional Services



Participating in their built in Affiliate program that pays a fast track bonus on paid signups of $17.95 is optional. TrafficWave’s Affiliate Program pays a fast track bonus of $17.95 and residual commissions thereafter for every active referral, so with just 3 referrals your membership is pays for itself.



TrafficWave is a complete email marketing solution with its user-friendly interface, best-in-class 99.5% deliverability and 5-star Customer Service, make it one of the top solutions available in the market, all at an affordable price.



Juanita Osborne at TrafficWave

dailysuccess@info.trafficwave.net

330 Rayford Rd PMB 312

Spring TX 77386 USA

www.TrafficWave.net