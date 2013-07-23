Trail Running Is Gaining Popularity

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- There are a few reasons why trail running is gaining in popularity. The change of scenery that trail running provides for many runners is a selling point.



Trail running is also reported to be better on the body than running on other surfaces.



“Trails are going to take away a lot of stress from the impact that you’d normally get running on harder surfaces,” says Dr. Scott Levin, a New York-based sports medicine expert and orthopedic surgeon.



Trail running can also be good for the mind. It can allow runners to escape otherwise hectic and busy schedules by getting out into nature.



Runners heading out to the trails should be a bit more cautious though, as trail running can mean running on uneven surfaces.



