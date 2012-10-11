Trailer Flooring Expert OHC to Make Appearance at Decking Trade Show

Mobile, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Deciding on the perfect type of wood is one of first steps in planning a new construction project. It is important to be aware of the different types of wood options available because choosing high-quality materials result in stronger creations, lower maintenance costs, and a beautiful finish.



Since 1967, customers across North America have been consulting Overseas Hardwood Company (OHC) for quality commercial and residential wood products. The company’s focus was originally to “importing and manufacturing the toughest and most beautiful hardwoods available throughout the world,” but they have since extended their mission to include creating innovative solutions for the transportation industry, including Trailer Flooring and container flooring.



In order to give customers a chance to become more familiar with their products, OHC recently announced their decision to sponsor a 20x20’ booth at the largest decking trade show in North America. OHC plans to be at the trade show from October 9-12, where they will display an extensive selection of the company’s finest imported hardwood decking products and fastener systems.



The company is prepared to discuss their Ipé, Garapa, Tigerwood, and Cumaru decking wood inventory at the booth. The woods, imported from Brazil, are inspected by trained teams to verify that each shipment reaches the company’s quantity, grade, and quality standards.



There will be six OHC representatives—three salespeople and three management members—at the booth to discuss OHC’s products and mission, including what sets them apart from the competitors.



In addition to their decking products, OHC is also known in the industry for their transportation solutions, such as Apitong trailer flooring. The company’s products are always top quality: they are created with a specific grade in mind, go through an arduous inspection process, and are continuously tested. OHC’s transportation solutions include platform trailers, truck bodies, refrigeration trailers, and plywood applications. OHC also creates customer-designed floor patterns in any pattern for all wood floors or nailers.



OHC’s representatives will be available to answer all questions regarding the company’s merchandise. Anyone with questions or in need of decking advice is invited to drop by OHC’s booth to speak with a knowledgeable spokesperson.



About Overseas Hardwood Company (OHC)

Since 1967, OHC has been the transportation industry’s “wood expert.” OHC has created many innovative solutions for the demanding problems in the transportation industry, including the the development of its patented full-length Road Load Tested flatbed floor, the first introduction of Apitong/Keruing to the U.S. trailer market, and the creation of trailer floor kits. These innovations extended the life of trailers, made them stronger and lowered their costs. OHC currently has over eight to 10 million board feet of lumber in stock. For more information, please visit http://www.ohc.net