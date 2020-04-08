Trailer Terminal Tractor Market Growth by Top Most Key Players AB Volvo, Autocar, LLC, Cargotec (Kalmar), Capacity Trucks

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- The trailer terminal tractor is designed specifically to be used at ports, container terminals, distribution and logistics centres, and industrial sites. Terminal tractors work effectively and efficiently, possess fast turnaround time, low operating cost, excellent maneuverability, high reliability, and offer unique comfort and easily accessible service points. Stringent environment legislation has prompted terminal tractor manufacturers to develop more refined diesel engines. Furthermore, development of the electric terminal tractor is a major factor that is likely to drive the trailer terminal tractor market during the forecast period. Infrastructure development, adoption of trailer terminal tractor in warehouse management, and increasing use of trailer terminal tractor in the metal industry are likely to offer significant opportunities to the trailer terminal tractor market during the forecast period.



The global Trailer Terminal Tractor Market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.



The global Trailer Terminal Tractor Market has been segmented based on by fuel, tonnage, trailer axle, end-use industry, technology, and region. Stringent emission norms have led to the development of electric trailer terminal tractor and the LNG powered engine. Governments across the globe are enacting stringent emission norms in order to reduce vehicle emission at ports and other places. Several manufacturers, such as Kalmar and Terberg, showcased their fully electric terminal tractors in 2018 and hence, the BEV segment is expected to expand exponentially during the forecast period.



Segment by Key players:

- AB Volvo

- Autocar, LLC

- Cargotec (Kalmar)

- Capacity Trucks

- Terberg Group

- Hoist Liftruck Mfg

- Konecranes

- MAFI Transport Systems GmbH

- Mol Cy

- Orange EV

- Sinotruk

- BYD



Segment by Type:

- Diesel/Gasoline

- HEV

- BEV



Segment by Application:

- Ports

- Distribution and Logistics Centers

- Industrial Sites

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



